Kelly Piquet makes STRONG statement after Diddy controversy

Brazilian model and love interest of three-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen, Kelly Piquet, has spoken out on a key issue in a strongly-worded statement.

Piquet and Verstappen's relationship has become a key feature for Formula 1 fans, with Piquet being the daughter of another three-time world champion in Nelson Piquet.

She is often present during race weekends, cheering on the dominant Dutchman, who also has revealed he shares a good relationship with Piquet and former F1 racer Daniil Kvyat's daughter, Penelope.

Now, Piquet has spoken out on a key issue that has dominated the news in recent weeks.

Kelly Piquet is the girlfriend of Max Verstappen

What did Piquet say about Diddy controversy?

American rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs has been accused of several accounts of battery, assault, and sexual assault, all of which he strongly denies.

A video appearing to show Diddy physically abusing ex-girlfriend and singer Cassie recently emerged online, causing the rapper to apologise, commenting in an Instagram video: "I was disgusted when I did it. I'm disgusted now."

Cassie released a statement last week on Instagram, the first time she had spoken out since that horrifying video had appeared online.

Piquet shared Cassie's statement onto her Instagram story, condemning violence towards women in any form.

"A man that touches a woman is not a man," she said.

"Say no to domestic violence, or any other form of abuse. Speak up and protect yourself!"

