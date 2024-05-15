close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 winner STUNNED by 'surprise' odd tribute at historic track

F1 winner STUNNED by 'surprise' odd tribute at historic track

F1 winner STUNNED by 'surprise' odd tribute at historic track

F1 winner STUNNED by 'surprise' odd tribute at historic track

A former Formula 1 race-winner has taken to social media after spotting a bizarre tribute in his honour at one of the sport's most iconic tracks.

The initial post highlighting the tribute was shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), by a recent visitor to the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium, who then tagged the F1 star in the hope of receiving a reply.

READ MORE: Newey 'starting date and role given' at next F1 team

After spotting the post, three-time race winner Heinz-Harald Frentzen shared his shock at the hilarious sticker which featured his name.

Heinz-Harald Frentzen (right) drove alongside Damon Hill at Jordan
F1 will return to Spa this July for the Belgian Grand Prix

Legacy lives on

The German enjoyed a successful spell in F1 during between 1994-2003, achieving 18 podium finishes in addition to his race victories.

The former Williams driver also finished second behind Jacques Villenueve in the 1997 drivers' championship, receiving a promotion from third spot after Michael Schumacher was disqualified following an incident between himself and the Canadian.

After making the move to Jordan in 1999, Frentzen would finish secure a third-place finish in the drivers' standings, comfortably outperforming team-mate Damon Hill, who ended the campaign in 12th.

The 56-year-old's legacy in the sport evidently lives on given the recent tribute which has surfaced in Spa, expressing his 'surprise' after seeing the image.

The tribute contained a familiar food logo of the famous brand Heinz, with the play on words underneath featuring the F1 driver's name where otherwise a standard food product name would appear.

READ MORE: F1 boss provides reason for Ricciardo REPLACEMENT

Related

Adrian Newey Williams Michael Schumacher Jacques Villeneuve Damon Hill Twitter
Why is David Croft not commentating at the 2024 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix?
F1 on TV

Why is David Croft not commentating at the 2024 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix?

  • Today 16:54
F1 Explained: What is an out lap?
F1 Explained

F1 Explained: What is an out lap?

  • Today 15:55

Latest News

Latest F1 News

F1 winner STUNNED by 'surprise' odd tribute at historic track

  • 6 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Ricciardo suffers BIZARRE F1 injury as RB star's pain revealed

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

Newey swayed by new challenge BEFORE Red Bull exit announcement

  • 2 hours ago
GPFans Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Hamilton and Mercedes could be given surprise BOOST by Ferrari repeat

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Ex-Hamilton ally Cullen alludes to unfinished business with 'chasing dreams' clue

  • Today 18:59
Latest F1 News

Major F1 engine change considered following 'FIA talks'

  • Today 17:55
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x