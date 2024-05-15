F1 winner STUNNED by 'surprise' odd tribute at historic track
A former Formula 1 race-winner has taken to social media after spotting a bizarre tribute in his honour at one of the sport's most iconic tracks.
The initial post highlighting the tribute was shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), by a recent visitor to the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium, who then tagged the F1 star in the hope of receiving a reply.
After spotting the post, three-time race winner Heinz-Harald Frentzen shared his shock at the hilarious sticker which featured his name.
Legacy lives onThe German enjoyed a successful spell in F1 during between 1994-2003, achieving 18 podium finishes in addition to his race victories.
The former Williams driver also finished second behind Jacques Villenueve in the 1997 drivers' championship, receiving a promotion from third spot after Michael Schumacher was disqualified following an incident between himself and the Canadian.
After making the move to Jordan in 1999, Frentzen would finish secure a third-place finish in the drivers' standings, comfortably outperforming team-mate Damon Hill, who ended the campaign in 12th.
The 56-year-old's legacy in the sport evidently lives on given the recent tribute which has surfaced in Spa, expressing his 'surprise' after seeing the image.
The tribute contained a familiar food logo of the famous brand Heinz, with the play on words underneath featuring the F1 driver's name where otherwise a standard food product name would appear.
There is always a surprise in Spa, even at special places in the Paddock https://t.co/82SvnMiTId— Heinz Harald Frentzen (@frentzen_hh) May 13, 2024
