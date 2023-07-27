Spa-Francorchamps' deadly history – and why fixing it has taken so long

Jim Kimberley

Nestled amidst the picturesque Ardennes forests in Belgium, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps is revered as one of the most iconic racetracks in motorsport history thanks to its undulating layout and challenging corners.

However, beneath its allure of high-speed thrills lies a troubling truth – the circuit's poor safety record that has broken bones, destruction and death woven into its past.

Over the years, Spa-Francorchamps has been marred by numerous accidents and incidents, including a fatal crash this very month, highlighting its inherent dangers and prompting concerns among drivers, teams, and fans alike.

Recent Spa-Francorchamps Crashes

Irrespective of inclement conditions, the Eau Rouge-Raidillon complex, a breathtakingly fast sequence of corners, has claimed its fair share of victims over the years.

Accidents here can be brutal, as seen in the tragic crash of Anthoine Hubert during the 2019 Formula 2 race, where he lost his life in a crash that also saw Juan Manuel Correa in a wheelchair.

Spa changed the tyre barriers in the wake of that fateful day in 2019, yet further incidents continue to plague the circuit.

Short-term Williams driver Jack Aitken fractured his collarbone and suffered a broken vertebra resulting in hospitalisation during the 2021 Spa 24 Hours in eerily similar circumstances to Hubert's crash.

That same month had a six-car pile-up in W Series. Greasy conditions had multiple cars lose control on the Eau Rouge exit and were left to become car-shaped barriers on the run-off area for other competitors to hit. Beitske Visser and Ayla Agren were thankfully later discharged from hospital without injury.

And then, of course, we come to Dilano van 't Hoff's crash just weeks ago, where the race's restart in wet conditions had him crash out on the run to the Kemmel straight, left helpless to avoid contact when another car smashed into his side.

What's to Blame?

Not all of these incidents are the same, with the only consistent parts being the metres of track between Eau Rouge and the Kemmel Straight and the involvement of multiple cars.

One of the most significant safety concerns at Spa-Francorchamps in any given race is the unpredictable and changeable weather conditions.

The circuit's location exposes it to the whims of nature, and rain can descend upon the track without warning, causing multiple accidents during countless races, with drivers struggling to adapt to rapidly changing grip levels and visibility.

Yet Hubert and Aitken's incidents came in dry conditions, highlighting that rain is just one part of the problem, and the circuit's characteristics have some share of the blame, despite what some hardcore fans might want to hear.

Lance Stroll and Max Verstappen were vocal in the wake of Van 't Hoff's death, calling for the track to do something like move the barriers further out.

Yet Spa-Francorchamps will be the same this weekend, with little time for the circuit to make any significant alterations and receive FIA approval before the Grand Prix.

Naturally Dangerous

The topology of Spa is part of its charm, but also one of the most significant stumbling blocks to improving safety and reducing any possibility of its accidents hospitalising or killing drivers.

A forested hill to the left of Raidillon and a valley to the right means expensive terraforming is a prerequisite to extending the run-off areas and reducing the chances of cars bouncing back into traffic.

That's likely the best solution without changing the track's iconic layout, yet the cost of almost literally moving mountains is a significant roadblock.

In spite of all the above, you cannot overstate the increased danger of racing at Spa in wet weather.

A single-seater car's visibility in the spray is appalling at best and non-existent at worst.

Combining the blind crest of Raidillon, where visibility of the track ahead is temporarily removed, and following in the spray of those ahead is a double-whammy that Spa can mitigate today.

Throwing out safety cars or red flags because of rain is never welcome. However, a pragmatic approach at this circuit in light of recent events must be a priority as the Grand Prix circus rolls into town until Spa finds a longer-term solution.

Somehow, striking the right balance between preserving its legendary character and prioritising safety is paramount to ensuring a safer future for all that race at Spa-Francorchamps.

