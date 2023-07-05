Verstappen names track MORE dangerous than Spa

Matthew Hobkinson

Wednesday 5 July 2023 07:57 - Updated: 09:26

Max Verstappen believes that Jeddah is "probably more dangerous" than Spa, after the Dutchman claimed it was "unfair" to blame Dilano van 't Hoff's death solely on the track layout.

The sport came to a halt on Saturday after the Formula Regional driver was killed at the Belgian circuit.

In a wet final race of the weekend, the 18-year-old was involved in a multi-car incident on the exit of Raidillon.

Following the tragic news, increased scrutiny on Spa's layout has taken place. But Verstappen believes that the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is even more dangerous than its Belgian counterpart.

Verstappen: Jeddah even more dangerous than Spa

Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc race at Jeddah last year

"It's for sure quite a dangerous corner but we're also going to Jeddah in Sector 1 and that for me is probably more dangerous even," he said (via Motorsport.com).

"I'm happy that nothing has happened yet in that sector because going through [Turns] six, seven, eight, if you have a shunt there that can be the same – it's all blind, you don't know what's coming.

"I remember in the beginning of the year there, I got upset with my engineer because I impeded Lando [Norris], and I know how that feels. It's super dangerous when these things happen."

Unfair to blame death solely on Spa layout

Dilano van 't Hoff lost his life racing at Spa

"For sure, Eau Rouge is blind going up, but of course this accident happened later," Verstappen added.

"I think the only thing that maybe can be improved there is to make more space in terms of trying to move the barriers more out, because at the moment it looks like as soon as you crash, you hit the barrier, you bounce back onto the track quite easily.

"I think already the changes they made in Spa, they definitely opened it up a lot more but it will always be a dangerous corner.

"But we are going to a lot of tracks where there are dangerous corners, where up until probably there is an accident, you won't say anything.

"And now, of course, it gets brought up, but I feel it's a bit unfair to just blame it on the track, because I think in the first place you have to look into why they restarted [the race]."

