Formula Regional driver Dilano van 't Hoff dies in Spa crash

Joe Ellis

Saturday 1 July 2023 13:12 - Updated: 14:04

Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine driver Dilano van 't Hoff has died following a crash at Spa-Francorchamps.

In a wet final race of the weekend at the Belgian circuit, the Dutch teenager was involved in a multi-car incident on the exit of Raidillon.

The race was subsequently red-flagged and ended as the MP Motorsport driver was treated on track.

"Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine sadly announces the death of MP Motorsport driver Dilano van 't Hoff," a statement from the championship read.

"The incident happened during Spa-Fancorchamps Race 2.

"We want to express our sincere condolences to the family, team and friends.

"Royal Automobile Club of Belgium, the Circuit of Spa-Francorchamps, and SRO Motorsports Group join Alpine and ACI in expressing their sincerest condolences to the driver's family, team and friends."

GPFans sends their best wishes and condolences to Dilano van 't Hoff's family, his team and friends at this extremely difficult time