Historic Lewis Hamilton race car makes EPIC return

A classic race car from Lewis Hamilton’s career has made a return to the racetrack.

Lewis Hamilton first entered the sport in 2007 with McLaren, and immediately displayed his pedigree by competing for the world title.

Whilst a mistake at the Chinese Grand Prix prevented him from taking his first world title, he emerged stronger in 2008 to mount a challenge once again.

The Ferrari garage were already celebrating Felipe Massa’s championship at Interlagos, only for Hamilton to produce a last lap overtake and snatch the world title away.

Hamilton and Alonso were teammates back in 2007

Lewis Hamilton celebrates his first world title in 2008

Which of Hamilton’s race cars has returned?

Since then Lewis Hamilton has dominated the sport, now with seven world titles and is one of the most successful Formula 1 drivers of all time.

Hamilton has only added to his legendary status in the sport, announcing a move to Ferrari for 2025.

He will join team boss Fred Vasseur, who was an instrumental part of Lewis Hamilton’s junior career.

The British driver competed with Vasseur’s ASM F3 team in 2005, winning the European title.

Following his title he moved to GP2 (F2) with Vasseur’s rebranded ART GP outfit, where he once again sealed the championship.

Recently, a race car from the very beginning of his career at Manor Motorsport has hit the race track.

The 2003 Formula Renault car has recently been restored to its on track glory by Alex Thornton and Nick Edginton.

"Everything went like a dream, which is really testament to Nick's work," Thornton said to The Comet.

"It was incredible to drive the car and really one of those 'pinch me' moments.

"Lewis was the last person to drive it before yesterday and, as I was going down the runway, I was really trying to take a few moments to reflect on everything that has happened in the 21 years since it last ran."

"Getting the car back to Lewis' home town was something I really wanted to do. Stevenage Museum seem really excited to have it as part of the Stevenage On Wheels exhibition," he added.

Lewis Hamilton joins Ferrari in 2025

"We had some logistical issues about getting the car into the building, so it will be displayed outside the building."

"It's really exciting. He'll go down as one of, if not the greatest driver of all time, so if he could win a title with Ferrari then that would quite something.

"If the rumours about Adrian Newey go there are true then I think he's got a chance of doing that. Ferrari are on the up so very exciting times ahead."

