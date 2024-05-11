close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Red Bull chief in 'stick to sports' warning

Red Bull chief in 'stick to sports' warning

Red Bull chief in 'stick to sports' warning

Red Bull chief in 'stick to sports' warning

Red Bull have announced major changes ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola, with Helmut Marko hinting at a change in priorities.

The team suffered a defeat during their last outing in Miami, with a safety car benefitting McLaren and Lando Norris.

READ MORE: F1 team boss announced in switch to rivals

On fresher tyres, Norris managed to hold off championship leader Max Verstappen following the safety car restart to maintain his lead.

The British driver finished with a 7.6 second gap over Verstappen to take his first career win.

Lando Norris celebrated a maiden win in Miami
Max Verstappen finished second at the Miami Grand Prix

Are Red Bull’s rivals catching up to them?

After Lando Norris’ win, Red Bull’s rivals believe they are more competitive, with Fred Vasseur stating the team are out of their ‘comfort zone’ compared to last season.

Difficulties have also emerged behind the scenes at Red Bull, following controversies regarding their team boss Christian Horner.

Despite being cleared of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ towards a female colleague, an internal power struggle has reportedly ensued within the team.

To add insult to injury their chief technical officer Adrian Newey announced he will be leaving Red Bull in early 2025.

The reason for his departure has not been confirmed, with suggestions he had become unsettled by the team's internal issues.

Reports detail Newey could switch to a new Formula 1 team, with Ferrari being the popular choice where he would join Lewis Hamilton.

Amidst their difficulties, Red Bull have announced changes ahead of the next Grand Prix weekend in Imola.

The team’s director Marko discussed the changes in an interview with oe24, and responded to the pressure team’s have recently put on Red Bull.

READ MORE: Ricciardo follows Hamilton move after taking big role outside F1

Helmut Marko announces key changes ahead of Imola

“No, I'm not worried, Norris is over 50 points behind,” Marko said.

“We are also bringing an upgrade to Imola that I expect a lot from. But Miami shows that we have to concentrate on sports.”

READ MORE: Ferrari F1 replacement announced ahead of Imola

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Ferrari Christian Horner McLaren Lando Norris
Marko rues 'psychologically debilitating' Red Bull departure
Red Bull

Marko rues 'psychologically debilitating' Red Bull departure

  • 2 hours ago
Verstappen BLASTS F1 boss over Newey comments
F1 News

Verstappen BLASTS F1 boss over Newey comments

  • Today 17:12

Latest News

Latest F1 News

F1 pundit makes FIA HYPOCRISY claim over Hamilton investigations

  • 21 minutes ago
Red Bull

Red Bull chief in 'stick to sports' warning

  • 1 hour ago
F1 News

Norris reveals SPECIAL tribute to first F1 victory

  • 1 hour ago
Red Bull

Marko rues 'psychologically debilitating' Red Bull departure

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Rosberg CRITICISES Hamilton disrespect in title fight

  • 3 hours ago
F1 News

Wolff warns that F1 'magician' may not fix Mercedes woes

  • Today 17:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x