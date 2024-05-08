F1 boss makes STUNNING Red Bull challenge claim

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella has cooled expectations that his team will be able to challenge Red Bull in future races this season.

Stella oversaw a stunning victory for Lando Norris at the Miami Grand Prix last weekend, with the Brit claiming his maiden Formula 1 victory in dominant fashion.

The win was the Papaya team's first since Stella became team principal at the beginning of 2023.

Though Norris benefitted from perfectly-timed safety car to execute a cheap pitstop, the Brit had pulled out a 7.6 second gap over Red Bull's Max Verstappen by the time he took the chequered flag.

Stella took over as McLaren team principal in 2023

Norris' Miami victory was McLaren's first since 2021

Stella not willing to guarantee future pace

Whilst McLaren CEO Zak Brown is set for a tattoo to commemorate the impressive victory, Stella has taken a more conservative approach.

“I think, yes, we improved the car, we know in the numbers how much we improved it and it’s material - you should see it in lap time,” he told media after the race.

Verstappen couldn't match Norris' pace after the safety car

“But this race for Red Bull, it was a little bit of a struggle.

“So before we say the pace we saw today is a representation of the future, I’m not going to put my signature on this statement.”

It emerged after the race that Verstappen's car may have suffered damage, after his collision with a bollard.

Verstappen also said that he was clipped by team-mate Sergio Perez into Turn 1 on the opening lap, after an almost calamitous mistake by the Mexican driver.

