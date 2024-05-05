Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2024 Miami Grand Prix FREE

Here's how to watch the highlights of the 2024 Miami Grand Prix on Channel 4 FOR FREE!

This weekend marks the third time F1 will grace the streets of Miami, and all eyes will be on Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who has finally secured his first pole at the Miami International Autodrome.

The Dutchman has been dominant in the Floridian city so far, taking convincing victories in the only two races held there, as well as a sprint race victory.

But can he continue his red-hot form and secure a hat-trick of wins in the Sunshine State, or will another driver rise to the challenge and dethrone the reigning champion?

What time is F1 on Channel 4 today?

While Channel 4 doesn't show all F1 grands prix live due to Sky Sports having exclusive rights, they bring you the next best thing - highlights of every single qualifying, sprint, and race throughout the season completely for free.

Channel 4 also broadcasts the prestigious British Grand Prix live each year, ensuring that UK fans can experience every thrilling moment of their home race.

For the Miami GP, however, the highlights air on Monday, May 6, at 1:30am UK time, repeated at 9:40am. The coverage lasts for 150 minutes, ensuring you can relive all the key moments from the race.

Taking you through the highlights will be Lee McKenzie and Billy Monger from the F1 Arcade in London.

