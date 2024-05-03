F1 Practice Today: Miami Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV
Find out all the details for the 2024 Miami Grand Prix practice session, including start times and how to watch.
F1 heads to the United States this weekend, with Miami kicking off the first of three American races this year.
Having debuted on the calendar in 2022, this weekend marks the Floridian city's first foray into the Sprint format - the second of the season following China.
This format, which was tweaked this year, throws a curveball at teams and drivers, condensing practice sessions into just one sixty-minute window before they hurtle into Sprint qualifying later in the afternoon.
Now, let's take a look at the practice time and how you can catch all the action from Miami.
Miami Grand Prix Free Practice - Friday, May 3, 2024
The only free practice session at the Miami GP kicks off on Friday, May 3, at 12:30pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Local time (EDT): 12:30pm Friday
UK time: 5:30pm Friday
Central European Time (CEST): 6:30pm Friday
United States (CDT): 11:30am Friday
United States (PDT): 9:30am Friday
Australia (Melbourne): 2:30am Saturday
South Africa: 6:30pm Friday
How to watch Miami Grand Prix practice live on TV today
The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:
United Kingdom: Sky Sports
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Italy: Sky Italia
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
