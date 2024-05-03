Find out all the details for the 2024 Miami Grand Prix practice session, including start times and how to watch.

F1 heads to the United States this weekend, with Miami kicking off the first of three American races this year.

Having debuted on the calendar in 2022, this weekend marks the Floridian city's first foray into the Sprint format - the second of the season following China.

This format, which was tweaked this year, throws a curveball at teams and drivers, condensing practice sessions into just one sixty-minute window before they hurtle into Sprint qualifying later in the afternoon.

Now, let's take a look at the practice time and how you can catch all the action from Miami.

Miami Grand Prix Free Practice - Friday, May 3, 2024

The only free practice session at the Miami GP kicks off on Friday, May 3, at 12:30pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Local time (EDT): 12:30pm Friday

UK time: 5:30pm Friday

Central European Time (CEST): 6:30pm Friday

United States (CDT): 11:30am Friday

United States (PDT): 9:30am Friday

Australia (Melbourne): 2:30am Saturday

South Africa: 6:30pm Friday



How to watch Miami Grand Prix practice live on TV today

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Italy: Sky Italia

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

