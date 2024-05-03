F1 Sprint Qualifying Today: Miami Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV

Find out all the details for the 2024 Miami Grand Prix Sprint qualifying, including start times and how to watch.

F1 heads to Miami for the sixth round of the season, with the Floridian city hosting its first Sprint race since its debut in 2022.

But before Saturday's Sprint, teams have a crucial qualifying session to tackle just hours after today's sole practice run, which will determine the starting grid for the 100-kilometre race.

This condensed schedule comes after F1 opted to tweak the format for this year and shift Sprint Qualifying to Friday afternoon, replacing a traditional second practice session.

The qualifying format itself remains familiar, featuring the three knockout stages (Q1, Q2, and Q3), albeit with shorter durations compared to a standard Saturday qualifying.

Sprint Qualifying whittles down the field over 30 minutes, with Q1 lasting 12 minutes, Q2 10 minutes, and Q3 a brisk 8 minutes.

Now, let's take a look at the Sprint Qualifying times and how you can catch all the action from Miami.

Miami Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying - Friday, May 3, 2024

The Sprint Qualifying session at the Miami GP kicks off today, Friday, May 3, at 4:30pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Local time (EDT): 4:30pm Friday

UK time: 9:30pm Friday

Central European Time (CEST): 10:30pm Friday

United States (CDT): 3:30pm Friday

United States (PDT): 1:30pm Friday

Australia (Melbourne): 6:30am Saturday

South Africa: 10:30pm Friday



How to watch Miami Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying live on TV today

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Italy: Sky Italia

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

