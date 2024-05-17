Ted's Notebook: Schedule, how to watch and catch up with hit Sky F1 show during Imola weekend
Ted's Notebook returns this weekend for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in Imola.
The popular Sky Sports show, hosted by pit-lane reporter Ted Kravitz, has been a fixture in F1 media for over a decade.
It started as a written piece on the ITV Sport website before evolving into a series of features and short videos on the BBC.
However, it was upon Kravitz's move to Sky Sports in 2012 that the show truly found its stride. Transformed into a 30-minute live format, Ted's Notebook quickly became a fan favourite.
Whether it's dissecting technical stuff with a touch of humour or securing exclusive interviews with key figures in the paddock, the show always delivers.
Dates, times and how to watch
Don't miss Ted's Qualifying Notebook on Saturday, May 18 at 5pm UK time. Catch repeat at 12:30am and 12pm on Sunday, as well as 8pm on Monday.
For the race itself, Ted's Notebook will air live at 5pm on Sunday, May 19, with repeat broadcasts at 6:30pm on the same day and 3:30pm on Tuesday.
You can usually watch the show on the Sky Sports F1 channel and YouTube after each qualifying, sprint, and race session, but don't forget to check before tuning in, as sometimes it might get cancelled.
