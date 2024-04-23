Cullen sends out new relationship love as F1 team punished for GP injury – GPFans F1 Recap
Cullen sends out new relationship love as F1 team punished for GP injury – GPFans F1 Recap
Angela Cullen has provided an update on her new relationship in motorsport via an Instagram post.
➡️ READ MORE
FIA confirm F1 team PUNISHMENT after causing injury
The FIA have given a team a huge fine after a bizarre incident during the Chinese Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
Wolff reveals Mercedes UPGRADE plans for Miami GP
Team boss Toto Wolff has revealed plans to introduce Mercedes upgrades for the Miami Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
Sky pundit admits Andretti 'not going away' in F1 entry bid
Sky Sports F1 personality Ted Kravitz has backed Andretti Global to eventually make their way into Formula 1, despite their application being rejecting early this year.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 drivers' penalty points: Driver facing rare race ban after Chinese GP CHAOS
Sunday's race at the Chinese Grand Prix proved to be a hotspot for driver infringements.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
GPFans Recap
Cullen sends out new relationship love as F1 team punished for GP injury – GPFans F1 Recap
- 7 minutes ago
Perez makes 'game over' admission after Chinese GP disappointment
- 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News
Red Bull chief claims team 'pressuring' star driver into contract
- 2 hours ago
F1 News & Gossip
Marko reveals Vettel requirements for stunning F1 comeback
- 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News
Fierce Hamilton F1 rival raises timing issue for Ferrari move
- Yesterday 19:57
F1 News
Wolff admits CHANGE of plan over Hamilton F1 replacement
- Yesterday 18:57