Sky pundit admits Andretti 'not going away' in F1 entry bid

Sky Sports F1 personality Ted Kravitz has backed Andretti Global to eventually make their way into Formula 1, despite their application being rejecting early this year.

Formula One Management (FOM) rejected the bid from the American team despite the FIA clearing them for competition in 2023.

READ MORE: Ricciardo BLASTED by F1 rival as carnage brings out safety car

The company even opened a new factory this month, ostensibly to continue developing their future F1 car as well as supporting their other motorsport endeavours.

Speaking after the Chinese Grand Prix in his popular 'Ted's Notebook' segment, Kravitz admitted that he expects the prevailing winds to blow the team into the sport eventually.

READ MORE: Horner throws Perez future into doubt after new Red Bull lineup talks

Michael Andretti has been bullish on his team's F1 future

Kravitz: Andretti aren't going away

The veteran broadcaster said: “Andretti have opened a new factory at Silverstone. They are building a car, they are doing research, employing people. What we can be clear about is although the FIA have said 'you can join' and F1 have said 'no you can't', Andretti are not going away. I think this is absolutely clear.

“They are going to stay around and fight with General Motors to be allowed into F1 against what F1 said. This Andretti team I don't think are going away, it's probably just a matter of political gravity that they will potentially end up in F1 because the fans and the drivers all want to see it, even though the teams don't because they will lose money.”

Mario Andretti also spoke last week at the Long Beach Grand Prix, admitting that he was 'offended' by FOM's decision.

“I was offended, actually," he said. "I don’t think we deserved that, to be honest with you. It’s a big investment in the series, and you’d think they’d welcome that. Even the value of the series is more valuable with 11 teams than 10, so I don’t know. Tell us what is really wrong.”

READ MORE: Alonso and Taylor Swift rumours reignited by new album lyric

Related