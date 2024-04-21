Here's how to watch the highlights of the 2024 Chinese Grand Prix on Channel 4 today FOR FREE!

The fifth round of the 2024 season marked a momentous occasion as Formula 1 made its long-awaited comeback to Shanghai International Circuit after a five-year absence.

The event also holds special significance for the nation as Zhou Guanyu, China's first and only F1 driver, took to the track for the very first time in front of his home crowd, starting in 16th place in Sunday's race.

Meanwhile, at the front of the grid, Max Verstappen gifted Red Bull their 100th pole position in F1, with his team-mate Sergio Perez lining up right behind him.

Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso picked up a strong third, followed by McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri to round out the top five.

Tune in to Channel 4 today to catch the highlights of the race and see who finished where in this exciting return to Shanghai.

What time is F1 on Channel 4 today?

While Channel 4 doesn't show all F1 grands prix live due to Sky Sports having exclusive rights, they bring you the next best thing - highlights of every single qualifying, sprint, and race throughout the season completely for free.

Channel 4 also broadcasts the prestigious British Grand Prix live each year, ensuring that UK fans can experience every thrilling moment of their home race.

For the Chinese GP, however, the highlights air today, Sunday, April 21, at 12:30pm UK time. The coverage lasts for 150 minutes, ensuring you can relive all the key moments from the race.

Taking you through the highlights will be Lee McKenzie, Alice Powell, and Billy Monger from the Aston Martin factory in Silverstone.

