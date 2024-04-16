close global

Red Bull chief hits out at 'stupid FIA' over CONTROVERSIAL Verstappen ruling

Red Bull chief advisor Helmut Marko has reflected on the criticism the team received when they handed Max Verstappen his debut in Formula 1.

Verstappen was signed to Red Bull’s junior team Toro Rosso in 2015 after being promoted all the way from Formula 3 - where he finished third in the standings the year prior and also won the Zandvoort Masters.

The Dutchman has gone on to have an incredible career in F1 with Red Bull - after being promoted to the main team to replace Daniil Kvyat in 2016 - winning the last three championships and holding the third-most wins with 57.

Verstappen leads the 2024 championship by 13 points over team-mate Sergio Perez, having won three of the opening four races.

Verstappen joined F1 with Toro Rosso in 2015
The Dutchman is now a three-time world champion

Marko slams 'stupid' FIA over Verstappen debut

The 2024 season marks 10 years on from the 26-year-old’s first taste of F1 machinery, when he took part in FP1 with Toro Rosso back in 2014 at Suzuka aged just 17.

In August 2014, it was announced on Red Bull’s Servus TV channel that the Dutchman would be driving with Toro Rosso for 2015; a move which prompted criticism from their competitors and pundits in the paddock.

But the decision would prove to be well worth the risk, and speaking with Autosport, Marko even slammed the FIA for their reaction to the shock announcement.

Marko reflected on criticism received in 2014

"We were declared completely crazy by just about everyone and had all sorts of things thrown at us," he said. "The FIA was even stupid enough to change the whole licensing system so that no one could debut so young again."

Before 2016, minors were allowed to drive in F1, but since then, the FIA changed the rules so that the minimum age to enter the sport is 18.

