F1 Results Today: Verstappen fastest as F1 rivals SLATES his own team
Max Verstappen led the way in comfortable fashion during final practice for the Japanese Grand Prix ahead of team-mate Sergio Perez in second and George Russell in third.
Mercedes continued their impressive weekend so far with Lewis Hamilton behind his team-mate in fourth, and the German manufacturer will be hoping to carry that pace into Qualifying.
Ferrari, though, seem to be struggling with both drivers languishing at the bottom end of the top ten and lacking the pace over one lap to compete with their rivals.
But it was a key decision made by the team which has angered one of their drivers.
Charles Leclerc vented his frustration at the end of the session after his team failed to time his last lap correctly, prompting him to say: "Honestly, I don't get it. What are we doing to stay in the garage?
"Oh my god. We have two laps, let's be on it, come on!"
McLaren also do not seem as competitive as they were at Suzuka last year, where they secured a double podium - as both drivers sat outside the top five.
F1 FP3 Results: Australian Grand Prix 2024
Here are the timesheets from Saturday afternoon in Suzuka:
1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - 1:29.563s
2. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +0.269sec
3. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.355sec
4. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.474sec
5. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.519sec
6. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.574sec
7. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.608sec
8. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.663sec
9. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +0.778sec
10. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.820sec
11. Alex Albon [Williams] - +0.970sec
12. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +0.983sec
13. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - +1.119sec
14. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +1.459sec
15. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +1.504sec
16. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +1.576sec
17. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - 1.576sec
18. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +1.779sec
19. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - +1.889sec
20. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +1.899sec
Who is the current F1 world champion?
The imperious Max Verstappen is the current reigning Formula 1 champion, having won three consecutive titles between 2021 and 2023.
