F1 star sits out practice after HUGE smash

Williams driver Logan Sargeant missed FP2 in Japan after a big crash in the first practice - following a dramatic team swap in Australia.

The American's latest misfortune comes just one race after Sargeant sat out the Australian Grand Prix weekend after team-mate Alexander Albon suffered a huge crash in practice Down Under that left his car beyond repair.

With no spare chassis available, the Grove-based outfit opted to hand Sargeant's car to Albon for the rest of the race weekend.

On Thursday, the team announced they had successfully repaired Albon's car but the American driver will still drive it in Japan. However, any hopes of a smooth return to the track for Sargeant were dashed on Friday morning when he went into the barriers, causing significant damage to his FW46 car.

Williams release statement following Sargeant crash

Logan Sargeant to miss FP2 in Japan

Williams confirmed in a statement that Sargeant would not compete due to the damage on his car caused by the heavy shunt in FP1.

The statement read: "Due to the extent of damage to Logan’s car, he will not participate in FP2. The team will continue repairs in time for tomorrow’s Free Practice session."

Hamilton 'SPOILT' claims former F1 star
F1 Standings

