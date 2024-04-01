F1 Japanese Grand Prix weather forecast - rain could cause CHAOS at Suzuka

Here's what the weather forecast will look like during the 2024 Japanese Grand Prix in Mie Prefecture.

The F1 circus sets its sights on Japan for the fourth round of the 2024 season on April 5-7. With only three races down, the championship fight is heating up, and every point counts.

However, the weather at Suzuka Circuit may throw a curveball into the mix, with recent forecasts suggesting a chance of rain throughout the race weekend.

READ MORE: F1 Schedule: When is the next race and where it will be held?

Japanese Grand Prix weather forecast

Friday, April 5: FP1 & FP2

Practice sessions on Friday look set to be a mixed bag, with mostly cloudy skies and a 40% chance of precipitation. Temperatures are expected to be cool, with a maximum of 15 degrees Celsius dropping down to 9 degrees Celsius at night.

Maximum temperature: 15°C

Minimum temperature: 9°C

Chance of rain: 40%



Saturday, April 6: FP3 & Qualifying

Saturday's final practice and qualifying sessions could also be affected by rain, with a similar 40% chance of precipitation forecast. Temperatures will remain low, hovering around 16 degrees Celsius during the day and dipping to 9 degrees Celsius at night.

Maximum temperature: 16°C

Minimum temperature: 9°C

Chance of rain: 40%



Sunday, April 7: Race Day

Race day promises to be the most dramatic, with a 60% chance of rain forecasted. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 17 degrees Celsius, with a minimum of 12 degrees Celsius. This combination of potential rain and cool temperatures could significantly impact car performance and race strategy, making for a thrilling Suzuka showdown.

Maximum temperature: 17°C

Minimum temperature: 12°C

Chance of rain: 60%



READ MORE: F1 on TV: The definitive guide to how to watch the 2024 season live

Related