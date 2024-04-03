F1 team reveal INCREDIBLE recovery after heavy crash
F1 team reveal INCREDIBLE recovery after heavy crash
A Formula 1 team has bounced back in remarkable fashion ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix following a spectacular crash for one of their drivers.
Disaster struck for Williams during FP1 for the Australian Grand Prix after Alex Albon suffered a heavy crash that left his car significantly damaged.
The impact was so severe that the team deemed the chassis beyond repair for the rest of the weekend.
With no spare available, the team withdrew Logan Sargeant from the event and handed his car over to Albon - who secured a commendable P11 finish in the race.
As the Japanese Grand Prix approaches, the Grove-based outfit have managed to repair Albon's damaged chassis and get it ready in time for the race.
Albon praises team effort
The successful repair job ensures Williams will be back to a two-car operation in Japan with Alex Albon who will feature in his own car, expressing his gratitude for the team.
"I am really looking forward to Suzuka, one of my favourite tracks, and of course the amazing Japanese fans," he told the F1 website.
"Australia was clearly not how we want to go racing as a team, and it did unfortunately highlight the journey that we’re on.
"Despite this, the team trackside and back at Grove has really pulled together in an impressive way to repair the car and deliver it to the track on time, which we are all hugely thankful for."
