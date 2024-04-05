Williams continue to enjoy a torrid time after one of their drivers suffered another heavy crash during FP1 for the Japanese Grand Prix.

Logan Sargeant flew off the track at high speed and hit the barrier heavily at the turn seven corner after losing control of his FW46.

The American’s car sustained heavy damage after suffering a head-on impact with the tyre barrier, which could have been best in order to save further troubles.

There will now be a nervy wait as his car is checked over for any damage which may rule him out of a second consecutive grand prix in a row.

Williams suffered a heavy crash in FP1 last time out

Why is Logan Sargeant at risk of not racing?

Sargeant is running on a repaired and somewhat weakened chassis after his team repaired a shell that Alex Albon endured a big hit with at the Australian Grand Prix and handed it to him.

His Thai team-mate went on to finish 11th place in the race, coming agonisingly close to picking up a crucial point for the Grove based outfit who face an uphill battle to match their seventh place constructors' championship finish from 2023.

Williams will be hoping to avoid further impacts this weekend as they have no spare chassis for this weekend’s race, as well as for the Chinese Grand Prix in two weeks.

Any further incidents could see them forced to run with only one car again - severely thwarting their charge through the F1 midfield.

