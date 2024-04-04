F1 winner SLAMS Perez over performance levels

A former Ferrari driver has thrown shade at Sergio Perez's recent performances, highlighting a potential weakness within the Red Bull team.

The Milton Keynes based outfit have looked dominant in the opening rounds of the 2024 season, with Max Verstappen securing back-to-back victories in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

However, a cloud of uncertainty now hangs over Sergio Perez's performances and his future with the team.

Despite two second places in the first two races, Perez's pace dipped at the Australian GP.

While Verstappen suffered a heart-breaking retirement due to mechanical failure, Perez only managed a distant fifth, with Ferrari capitalising on Red Bull's misfortune.

This only adds to the whispers in the paddock about potential replacements, with some high-profile names being thrown around.

Sergio Perez's Red Bull contract ends this season

Carlos Sainz is a potential replacement for Sergio Perez

Red Bull's "disappearing act"?

Adding fuel to the fire is a scathing assessment from seven-time F1 winner René Arnoux.

The former Ferrari driver called out Perez's inconsistency, suggesting Red Bull is essentially running a one-man show while also praising Ferrari's resurgence.

"Of course, we missed Verstappen because of a technical problem, but Ferrari was good to be there, they made the most of the weekend," Arnoux told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"After all, we knew from the first GP that the car is much better than the one from 2023. It’s much closer to Red Bull, we had full confirmation of that in Australia. Not quite at Red Bull’s level yet, but almost.

"But then it’s also true that Red Bull only has one car in front. Because Perez is a number 2, sometimes 3. He often disappears."

Sergio Perez has collected two podiums in 2024

Arnoux also suggests that Ferrari has a real shot at the Constructors' Championship if Perez doesn't cause a 'major trouble.'

"I'm with Ferrari and for Ferrari," he continued. "But first of all I hope that this story of sex and intrigue at Red Bull is over: I want to see a real duel, I’m not interested in seeing Ferrari win because of that sort of thing.

"On the contrary, I really like the fact that for a while now at every race it has almost always managed to take a few tenths off the pace," he continued.

"I hope it can play for the Constructors’, that’s for sure, also because it’s not like Perez is exactly at a very high level.

"In fact, I’d say that if he doesn’t cause any major trouble, Ferrari almost has a better chance than Red Bull."

