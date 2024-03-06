Perez makes STUNNING F1 championship-winning claim against Verstappen
Sergio Perez has shared a new goal for 2024 as he embarks on his fourth season racing alongside Max Verstappen.
The Mexican has struggled of recent to keep up with his imperious Dutch team-mate and his spot in Formula 1 could be at risk if he fails to improve by the end of the year.
Now aged 34, he brings bags of experience to the team and is almost unstoppable when he is at his best, but Red Bull will need to engineer a way to return him to those levels soon.
As the F1 field closes up, Perez needs to bring himself closer to Verstappen for the team’s constructors’ hopes and his own championship aspirations.
Perez sets sights on bigger things
Speaking to ESPN in a video on their YouTube channel, Perez hinted that his aim is to go one better than last year and win the world championship in 2024.
“I think it was a bit of a roller coaster last year,” he said.
“We started really strongly. And then we just finished off in second in the championship. So, the end wasn't that bad.
“But I'm sure there is plenty of stuff that we can improve on. The target is just to make one better.”
Checo hit the ground running at pre-season testing showing good pace, but still appears to be a while behind Verstappen’s benchmark.
Last year he started the season on a high note, winning two of the first four grands prix – if he can replicate that consistently this year, his target may just be reachable.
