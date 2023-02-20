Verstappen vs Messi as F1 star to miss Bahrain after accident - GPFans F1 Recap
F1 News
Verstappen vs Messi as F1 star to miss Bahrain after accident - GPFans F1 Recap
Max Verstappen will go up against Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Rafael Nadal on a star-studded shortlist for a huge global sports award in 2023.Read more here...
Stroll OUT of F1 pre-season testing after bike accident
Lance Stroll will miss F1 pre-season testing this week after sustaining injuries in a bike accident. Read more here...
Saudi Arabian Prince targets F1 team
Saudi Arabia's motorsport chief is hopeful the Kingdom will eventually run its own F1 team. Read more here...
Ricciardo demanded '$10 F***ING MILLION' to join Haas
Daniel Ricciardo was very publicly in the crosshairs of Haas team principal Guenther Steiner last season. Read more here...
Honda confirm multiple teams interested in F1 power unit deal
Honda has revealed a number of F1 teams have raised an interest for an engine supply deal from 2026 after the Japanese manufacturer registered for the new regulations. Read more here...