Verstappen vs Messi as F1 star to miss Bahrain after accident - GPFans F1 Recap

Ewan Gale

Monday 20 February 2023 22:30

Max Verstappen will go up against Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Rafael Nadal on a star-studded shortlist for a huge global sports award in 2023. Read more here...

Stroll OUT of F1 pre-season testing after bike accident

Lance Stroll will miss F1 pre-season testing this week after sustaining injuries in a bike accident. Read more here...

Saudi Arabian Prince targets F1 team

Saudi Arabia's motorsport chief is hopeful the Kingdom will eventually run its own F1 team. Read more here...

Ricciardo demanded '$10 F***ING MILLION' to join Haas

Daniel Ricciardo was very publicly in the crosshairs of Haas team principal Guenther Steiner last season. Read more here...

Honda confirm multiple teams interested in F1 power unit deal