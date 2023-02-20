Max vs Messi: Verstappen shortlisted for huge global award

Stuart Hodge

Max Verstappen will go up against Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Rafael Nadal on a star-studded shortlist for a huge global sports award in 2023.

Verstappen is one of six stars on the shortlist to be Laureus Sportsman of the Year as he bids to retain the title he claimed in 2022.

Laureus Sportsman of the Year 2023 shortlist

The Dutchman, who claimed a second consecutive F1 world title last year, will face very stiff competition after Laureus announced their shortlist on Monday:

Lionel Messi: PSG and Argentina soccer star coming off the greatest moment of his legendary career - that World Cup win in Qatar in December.

Kylian Mbappe: Another PSG icon, who almost denied Messi that World Cup triumph with a spectacular hat-trick for France against Argentina in that classic final.

Rafael Nadal: The Spanish tennis icon moved on to 22 career Grand Slams with victories at both the Australian Open in Melbourne and then a record 14th French Open at Roland Garros.

Steph Curry: The American basketball great won his fourth NBA championship with the Golden State Warriors.

Armand Duplantis: The Swedish pole vault sensation improved his own world record and claimed a European title to crown another incredible year.

As well as Verstappen, other previous F1 winners include Lewis Hamilton in 2020 (shared with Messi), Sebastian Vettel in 2014 and Michael Schumacher in 2002 and 2004.

Verstappen's all conquering Red Bull has been nominated meanwhile for the World Team of the Year award. The competition there will come from Champions League winners Real Madrid, England's soccer Lionesses, Messi's Argentina, Curry's Golden State Warriors and the France rugby union team.

