F1 News Today: Wolff reveals HUGE Hamilton changes as team announce major takeover

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has admitted that the team undertook ‘dramatic’ changes during Friday’s running for the Australian Grand Prix.

McLaren now under full ownership of Bahrain's sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat

Brundle gives FIRM verdict on shock Williams decision

Sky Sports pundit Martin Brundle has shared his opinion on a crucial call from Williams at the Australian Grand Prix.

F1 champion Vettel confirmed for historic track return

Four-time champion Sebastian Vettel will return to the track in 2024 for the first time since his Formula 1 retirement.

F1 star confirms END of key relationship

Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll has confirmed a key figure will leave his post after the Australian Grand Prix.

