F1 News Today: Wolff reveals HUGE Hamilton changes as team announce major takeover

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has admitted that the team undertook ‘dramatic’ changes during Friday’s running for the Australian Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

McLaren now under full ownership of Bahrain's sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat

British giant McLaren secures future under Bahrain's sovereign wealth fund, Mumtalakat.

➡️ READ MORE

Brundle gives FIRM verdict on shock Williams decision

Sky Sports pundit Martin Brundle has shared his opinion on a crucial call from Williams at the Australian Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 champion Vettel confirmed for historic track return

Four-time champion Sebastian Vettel will return to the track in 2024 for the first time since his Formula 1 retirement.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 star confirms END of key relationship

Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll has confirmed a key figure will leave his post after the Australian Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton takes SWIPE at FIA as Sainz reveals major health update - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

  • Today 00:12
F1 News Today: Hamilton dejected as team BRUTALLY oust driver ahead of Australian GP
F1 Today

  • Yesterday 11:54

Australian Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Australian Grand Prix qualifying times - Verstappen on pole as Mercedes suffer horror show

  • 14 minutes ago
Australian Grand Prix

Hamilton OUT at Australian Grand Prix as Mercedes misery continues

  • 25 minutes ago
Australian Grand Prix

Under pressure Ricciardo suffers HUGE Australian Grand Prix embarrassment

  • 42 minutes ago
  • 1 hour ago
Australian Grand Prix

F1 Australian Grand Prix weather forecast: Melbourne gears up for mixed conditions

  • 1 hour ago
Australian Grand Prix

Russell in x-rated Hamilton rant after Mercedes track fury

  • 1 hour ago
x