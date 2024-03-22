Brundle gives FIRM verdict on shock Williams decision

Sky Sports pundit Martin Brundle has shared his opinion on a crucial call from Williams at the Australian Grand Prix.

A beautiful day’s running in Melbourne saw multiple drivers struggle – with excursions through the grass and gravel a regular occurrence.

READ MORE: F1 team confirm just ONE car will race Australian Grand Prix

One man didn’t take a trip through a run-off and still saw his day ended prematurely – as Alex Albon sustained a heavy shunt in the first practice session.

It forced a red flag and resulted in significant damage to his Williams FW46 chassis, which was declared irreparable by the team.

With no spare ‘tubs’ to use at this early stage in the season, they have taken the difficult decision to withdraw Logan Sargeant and hand his car to Albon in his quest for points.

Alex Albon's car sustained heavy damage in FP1

James Vowles has been Williams boss for one year

READ MORE: Mercedes DAMAGE Hamilton hopes after key F1 moves

Brundle: An absolute no brainer

It places a lot of pressure on the Thai driver, but it’s a decision that Sky Sports’ Martin Brundle backed on a track walk during FP2 before Williams had even made it.

“It’s an absolute no brainer that if you’ve only got one car you’d put Alex Albon in it,” he said

His colleague Karun Chandhok took to the social media platform X to share his views, commenting on team principal James Vowles’ leadership qualities in the decision-making process.

“As I said in commentary soon after we learned of the chassis damage, it’s a brutal call to make on Logan Sargeant but it’s absolutely the right one.

Alex Albon is Williams' lead driver

READ MORE: Marko confirms 'unimaginable' Bearman talks with Red Bull

“James Vowles showing strong and bold leadership by getting the driver who has the most chance of scoring on the grid.”

The Australian Grand Prix is usually one of attrition, owing to a testing, tight street circuit layout and high-speed combination.

Williams will be hoping that their gamble pays off and Albon can secure a vital result for their constructors’ hopes in Sunday’s race.

READ MORE: F1 team forced to contend with Australian Grand Prix ban

Related