F1 star confirms END of key relationship
Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll has confirmed a key figure will leave his post after the Australian Grand Prix.
Ben Mitchell, who has been the Canadian’s race engineer since 2021, will work alongside Stroll for one final time in Melbourne before being promoted.
From the Japanese Grand Prix onwards, Mitchell will be Aston Martin’s new head of performance optimisation.
Andrew Vizard, the team’s current senior performance engineer, will be taking Mitchell’s place, having previously worked as a race engineer at Williams.
Stroll to have new race engineer from Japan
Vizard has had experience in the role before, having worked with Stroll during FP1 in Saudi Arabia, and speaking with the media in Australia, the Aston Martin driver believes he will have a smooth transition into his new role.
"I don't think it's so difficult, Andrew's been preparing for a while, been coming to races and spending time at the factory," he said.
"I think it should be pretty smooth. But very nice times with Ben for the last few years, it's been enjoyable."
Stroll also expressed his love for Australia, with his sister being married to snowboarder Scott James.
"It wasn't a few years ago, but I guess now you can say that it does feel like I have some family over here," he added.
"And I do love coming here. I love the sun shining and good energy in Australia - aside from the jetlag, the flight time and all that stuff."
