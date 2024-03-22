close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 star confirms END of key relationship

F1 star confirms END of key relationship

F1 star confirms END of key relationship

F1 star confirms END of key relationship

Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll has confirmed a key figure will leave his post after the Australian Grand Prix.

Ben Mitchell, who has been the Canadian’s race engineer since 2021, will work alongside Stroll for one final time in Melbourne before being promoted.

READ MORE: Hamilton left DISTRAUGHT after Mercedes horror show

From the Japanese Grand Prix onwards, Mitchell will be Aston Martin’s new head of performance optimisation.

Andrew Vizard, the team’s current senior performance engineer, will be taking Mitchell’s place, having previously worked as a race engineer at Williams.

Lance Stroll's race engineer has been promoted
Andrew Vizard will take Ben Mitchell's place from Japan onwards

Stroll to have new race engineer from Japan

Vizard has had experience in the role before, having worked with Stroll during FP1 in Saudi Arabia, and speaking with the media in Australia, the Aston Martin driver believes he will have a smooth transition into his new role.

"I don't think it's so difficult, Andrew's been preparing for a while, been coming to races and spending time at the factory," he said.

"I think it should be pretty smooth. But very nice times with Ben for the last few years, it's been enjoyable."

READ MORE: F1 team confirm just ONE car will race Australian Grand Prix

The Canadian is yet to score a point in 2024

Stroll also expressed his love for Australia, with his sister being married to snowboarder Scott James.

"It wasn't a few years ago, but I guess now you can say that it does feel like I have some family over here," he added.

"And I do love coming here. I love the sun shining and good energy in Australia - aside from the jetlag, the flight time and all that stuff."

READ MORE: McLaren announce MEGA deal for key F1 star

Related

Williams Aston Martin Australian Grand Prix Lance Stroll
F1 star needs 'RESET' after massive crash
F1 News & Gossip

F1 star needs 'RESET' after massive crash

  • March 13, 2024 13:54
Jeremy Clarkson reveals HUGE race error that crowned Stroll winner
F1 Off the Track

Jeremy Clarkson reveals HUGE race error that crowned Stroll winner

  • March 12, 2024 21:57

Latest News

Australian Grand Prix

Brundle gives FIRM verdict on shock Williams decision

  • 16 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

F1 star confirms END of key relationship

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

F1 star mounts pressure on Bearman amid rumours on future

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

F1 team boss 'gutted' to miss beloved football club in historic FA Cup semi-final

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Alonso makes announcement amid F1 future DOUBT

  • Today 13:57
Latest F1 News

Key Sainz factor could see Bearman RETURN to F1 sooner than expected

  • Today 12:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x