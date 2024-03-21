Ricciardo DEFIANT in response to Marko performance concerns

Daniel Ricciardo has responded to comments made by Red Bull chief advisor Helmut Marko demanding him to improve his performances.

The Visa Cash App RB driver has been outperformed by his younger team-mate Yuki Tsunoda in what has been a difficult start to the 2024 season for the Aussie.

READ MORE: Marko confirms 'unimaginable' Bearman talks with Red Bull

Tsunoda outqualified Ricciardo in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, with the Japanese driver getting his car into Q3 in Jeddah, while the 34-year-old was 14th, almost half a second down to his team-mate.

A clumsy spin in the race and a 40-second pit stop left Ricciardo way down the order and he is now under increased pressure to deliver results if he wants to remain in the sport.

READ MORE: Verstappen makes DEFINITIVE announcement on Red Bull future

Daniel Ricciardo is under pressure to perform

The Aussie has been outperformed by team-mate Yuki Tsunoda

Ricciardo responds to Marko comments

Marko was left impressed by Tsunoda’s qualifying performance but demanded that the Aussie has to ‘come up with something soon’ if he wants to stay in contention for the Red Bull seat in 2025.

Speaking at the driver press conference ahead of his home grand prix in Melbourne, the ‘Honey Badger’ still believes in himself to turn things around.

Ricciardo is not new to being put under pressure to perform, having been axed by McLaren back in 2022, and was asked whether he finds it annoying to be asked questions about his performance.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Newey 'one hour' from forming all-champion F1 line up

Ricciardo believes he can turn things around

“No, it's not annoying,” he responded. “I think there's always, as a big part of our job.

"The most important part is the driving, but a big part of it is talking to you guys and obviously hearing when things go well, obviously everyone's talking positively and when they don't, they don't talk so positively. So that's part of it.

“I think also the more I get into the sport, the more I just know that I'm back here because I believe I can do it. I believe I belong here, and it's really that. When people say, do you have a point to prove or anything, or do you need to keep people happy or please anyone, I'm here for myself.

“It's honestly that, because I know I can still do it. I do want to make people proud, the people that support me. If someone says something, I know it already, because I've told myself that, or I know what's expected from me. So that's that.”

READ MORE: Mercedes DAMAGE Hamilton hopes after key F1 moves

Related