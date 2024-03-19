close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Massa opens up on chances of HUGE title battle victory

Massa opens up on chances of HUGE title battle victory

Massa opens up on chances of HUGE title battle victory

Massa opens up on chances of HUGE title battle victory

Former Formula 1 driver Felipe Massa believes he has a 'good chance' in his legal case against the FIA, Bernie Ecclestone and Formula One Management (FOM).

Massa officially started legal proceedings last week, following months of waiting for a response from the sport's key figures surrounding the 'crashgate' scandal.

READ MORE: Former F1 chief reacts to 'cheated' driver lawsuit

Comments from Ecclestone last year sparked Massa into action, after the 93-year-old revealed that he and then-FIA president Max Mosley knew about Renault's wrongdoing at the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix long before it was investigated.

Renault ordered Brazilian driver Nelson Piquet Jr to purposely crash into the wall in order to help team-mate Fernando Alonso's strategy. Alonso had just pitted for new tyres, and the resulting safety car helped him to win the race.

Meanwhile, a mix-up during Massa's pit stop during the safety car period resulted in him not scoring any points, while championship rival Lewis Hamilton finished second.

READ MORE: Ricciardo makes SHOCK F1 admission - ‘I wanted it to be over'

Lewis Hamilton won the 2008 world championship
Nelson Piquet Jr's crash at the 2008 Singapore GP

Massa's 2008 title chances

The 2008 world championship was eventually won by Hamilton by just a single point, which is why Massa has been sparked into action.

Piquet's wrongdoing was only revealed in 2009, when he was dropped by the Renault team, and the matter was investigated with disqualifications and fines being handed out to various personnel.

However, as it had been so long since the event, the result of the race stood. Massa argues the result would have been null and void and he therefore would have won the championship, had Ecclestone and Mosley investigated as soon as they found out.

Ecclestone later revealed that he 'didn't remember' making the comments in the interview in 2023. Massa is seeking between £60million-£150million in compensation for the incident.

"As I have stated before, we will fight until the end," Massa told RacingNews365 about the case.

"It's out of my hands anymore. We have a very, very good group of people who have worked on this in a professional manner.

"I honestly believe we have a good chance of winning this case," he continued. "We are fighting for justice because what happened to me is not fair."

READ MORE: Former F1 boss says Red Bull 'rethink' underway amid Horner saga

Related

Lewis Hamilton FIA Formula One Management Bernie Ecclestone Felipe Massa Singapore Grand Prix
Mercedes star calls for 'transparency' amid FIA controversy
F1 News

Mercedes star calls for 'transparency' amid FIA controversy

  • March 14, 2024 19:57
Former F1 chief reacts to 'cheated' driver lawsuit
F1 Stories

Former F1 chief reacts to 'cheated' driver lawsuit

  • March 13, 2024 09:12

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Wolff distances himself from Horner 'trap' after STUNNING suggestion

  • 48 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Massa opens up on chances of HUGE title battle victory

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Gossip

F1 pundit predicts Verstappen on the move in FIVE stunning driver transfers for 2025

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: SHOCKING Verstappen declaration made as F1 star spotted amid STUNNING return rumours

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Stories

F1 star suggests CRAZY solution to cure key problem

  • 3 hours ago
F1 News & Gossip

Driver SPOTTED at Australian GP amid F1 return rumours

  • Today 15:58
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x