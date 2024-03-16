EXCLUSIVE: F1 legend reveals 'BEST news for sport in a long time'
Formula 1's single-team domination and drama-fuelled antics away from the race track haven't left the sport with many happy headlines, but there has been a huge positive amongst 2024's news.
That's the view from one of the few people in F1 who can call themself a world champion, at least, after speaking exclusively with GPFans earlier this season.
Jacques Villeneuve, the 1997 title-winning racer, was elated by Lewis Hamilton's 'amazing' decision to move to Ferrari in 2025.
The Canadian champion said, "It's one of the best news we've had in a long, long time.
"Whether you're a fan of Lewis or not, it's huge news. It's amazing news for F1, for Ferrari, and for Lewis. It's good for everyone.
"It will be exciting to follow, and hopefully, we get the Lewis of his winning days back.
"That change might build up the hunger again, that little adrenaline rush that wasn't there with the Mercedes that wasn't winning anymore."
F1 is 'hard' for Hamilton
Reflecting on Hamilton's championship wins with Mercedes, Villeneuve explained: "It's hard for a driver when you've spent years winning, and some years easy winning, especially when you had Bottas as a teammate.
"He was alone in the championship, basically. He didn't even need to be at his best to win like he had to do in his first championship. Or a few other years against Nico because Nico was really pushing him.
"He got really comfortable with Bottas, and he had a little bit of a wake-up call in 2022 when George [Russell] joined.
"George just had that young energy, wanting to destroy the world, and he did a lot better last year.
"Now, going to Ferrari might be like that little shock that you get... to give him that 'youth' attitude."
