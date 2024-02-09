Wolff hints at new role for Russell amid Hamilton exit

Toto Wolff has admitted that George Russell will likely have to step up and lead Mercedes in the wake of Lewis Hamilton's impending departure.

Hamilton's agreement to leave the team for Ferrari in 2025 will leave a huge hole at the heart of the team he's been with for over a decade, but Wolff backed the team's junior driver to fill it.

A number of drivers have been linked with the team, including Fernando Alonso, Alex Albon and a remarkable return for Sebastian Vettel has also been rumoured.

But in the midst of the shocking news of Hamilton’s exit from the team and the discussions about who will replace him, Wolff believes that his team-mate Russell has not been mentioned enough and that he has to potential to be a team leader.

Lewis Hamilton will leave Mercedes for Ferrari in 2025

Several drivers including Sebastian Vettel have been linked with the vacant seat

Toto Wolff believes George Russell will make a great team leader

Wolff backs Russell as new team leader

Speaking with Mundo Deportivo, the Mercedes boss had high praise for the 25-year-old.

"Also, with all the discussion about Lewis, one thing that hasn't been talked about enough is George Russell,” he said.

“George has the potential to be the team's next leading driver. He's from the generation of Lando and Leclerc and some of the others and I couldn't wish for a better new team leader for when Lewis leaves, there's no doubt about that."

He added that the team have a strong foundation in Russell, but stressed that he is in no rush to find his new team-mate for the 2025 season.

"We have a very solid foundation and a fast, smart guy in the car; we just have to make the right decision for the second seat. That's not something I want to rush into,” he explained.

READ MORE: What the 2025 F1 grid looks like after MASSIVE Hamilton move