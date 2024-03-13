Horner stunned over Red Bull suspension claims as former F1 chief reacts to HUGE lawsuit - GPFans F1 Recap

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has opened up on rumours surrounding Helmut Marko's future with the world champions.

Former F1 chief reacts to 'cheated' driver lawsuit

Former Formula 1 CEO Bernie Ecclestone has revealed his thoughts on Felipe Massa's legal action aimed against himself, the FIA and Formula One Management (FOM).

Ferrari boss WARNS Red Bull over title fight

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur believes that his team are gradually catching Red Bull in the fight at the top of the Formula 1 field.

F1 winner suggests Hamilton CHECKED OUT at Mercedes

Former Formula 1 driver David Coulthard has had his say on Lewis Hamilton's indifferent start to the 2024 season.

Leclerc meets pop sensation in WHOLESOME moment

Charles Leclerc has met who he called his 'number one' singer, giving the pop sensation a special Ferrari-themed gift.

