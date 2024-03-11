close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Red Bull share EMOTIONAL tribute to Verstappen

Red Bull share EMOTIONAL tribute to Verstappen

Red Bull share EMOTIONAL tribute to Verstappen

Red Bull share EMOTIONAL tribute to Verstappen

Red Bull have shared an emotional tribute to Max Verstappen’s 100th podium with the team after the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The three-time champion has reached the milestone in double quick time, having been at the Milton Keynes-based outfit for nine years.

READ MORE: Marko casts HUGE Mercedes move verdict after Wolff offer

Some performances stick out more than others, such as his heroic drive to second place at the 2016 Brazilian Grand Prix, which included a spectacular save, and his final lap overtake on Lewis Hamilton to win the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and drivers’ championship.

The Dutchman is already considered to be one of the top drivers of all time, and his recent dominance is proving those conversations to be merited – having taken victory in 19 of the last 20 grands prix.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: F1 champion insists Red Bull NOT responsible for 2023 success

Max Verstappen has won 19 of the last 20 races
The RB20 is the head of the F1 field in 2024

Red Bull's ever-growing legacy

It is unknown whether Verstappen’s dominance will continue, but his current RB20 works exceptionally well and is the clear head of the field.

He has a contract with Red Bull which sees him through to 2028, meaning that there could yet be a lot more winning to be enjoyed by them yet – especially if the likes of Adrian Newey and Pierre Wache stick around.

In a video posted by Red Bull Racing on Instagram, which has received over 50,000 likes, the team celebrated Verstappen’s successes with the team, including podium number one and number 100.

READ MORE: Wolff admits SHOCK Verstappen Mercedes swoop rests on crucial move

Related

Red Bull Lewis Hamilton Max Verstappen Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Milton Keynes-based outfit
Horner admits Verstappen Red Bull EXIT possibility
F1 News & Gossip

Horner admits Verstappen Red Bull EXIT possibility

  • 3 hours ago
Red Bull F1 star cracks drug-related joke which leaves room in stitches
F1 Social

Red Bull F1 star cracks drug-related joke which leaves room in stitches

  • Yesterday 19:57

Latest News

GPFans Recap

Wolff offers CRUCIAL factor for Verstappen Mercedes move as F1 star's future thrown into more doubt - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 34 minutes ago
F1 Social

Red Bull share EMOTIONAL tribute to Verstappen

  • 1 hour ago
F1 News & Gossip

Ferrari boss makes MAJOR statement on star driver's Australian GP involvement

  • 2 hours ago
F1 News & Gossip

Horner admits Verstappen Red Bull EXIT possibility

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Social

Red Bull F1 star cracks drug-related joke which leaves room in stitches

  • Yesterday 19:57
Latest F1 News

Marko casts HUGE Mercedes move verdict after Wolff offer

  • Yesterday 18:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x