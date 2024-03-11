Red Bull share EMOTIONAL tribute to Verstappen

Red Bull have shared an emotional tribute to Max Verstappen’s 100th podium with the team after the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The three-time champion has reached the milestone in double quick time, having been at the Milton Keynes-based outfit for nine years.

Some performances stick out more than others, such as his heroic drive to second place at the 2016 Brazilian Grand Prix, which included a spectacular save, and his final lap overtake on Lewis Hamilton to win the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and drivers’ championship.

The Dutchman is already considered to be one of the top drivers of all time, and his recent dominance is proving those conversations to be merited – having taken victory in 19 of the last 20 grands prix.

Max Verstappen has won 19 of the last 20 races

The RB20 is the head of the F1 field in 2024

Red Bull's ever-growing legacy

It is unknown whether Verstappen’s dominance will continue, but his current RB20 works exceptionally well and is the clear head of the field.

He has a contract with Red Bull which sees him through to 2028, meaning that there could yet be a lot more winning to be enjoyed by them yet – especially if the likes of Adrian Newey and Pierre Wache stick around.

In a video posted by Red Bull Racing on Instagram, which has received over 50,000 likes, the team celebrated Verstappen’s successes with the team, including podium number one and number 100.

