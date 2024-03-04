F1 News Today: Verstappen and Wolff SPOTTED in talks with Vettel return on the cards

Toto Wolff has reportedly hinted at the possibility of signing Max Verstappen from Red Bull following a meeting with the world champion's father Jos.

➡️ READ MORE

Vettel responds to Mercedes COMEBACK hint as he reveals Wolff discussions

Sebastian Vettel has admitted that he and Toto Wolff ‘exchanged text messages’ after the news broke about Lewis Hamilton moving to Ferrari, with the German driver refusing to rule out a return to the sport.

➡️ READ MORE

Vasseur insists Ferrari star had chance to BEAT Red Bull in Bahrain

Fred Vasseur leaves Bahrain disappointed after Ferrari failed to fully capitalise on a front row start at the season-opening race.

➡️ READ MORE

Alonso F1 future in doubt amid Mercedes rumours

Fernando Alonso has hinted at the possibility of retirement amid rumours linking the Spaniard with a move to Mercedes.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen CLASHES with Red Bull staff in manic Bahrain scenes

A hurried Max Verstappen ran into a Red Bull colleague after celebrating the team’s dominant 1-2 finish at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Related