F1 News Today: Verstappen and Wolff SPOTTED in talks with Vettel return on the cards
Toto Wolff has reportedly hinted at the possibility of signing Max Verstappen from Red Bull following a meeting with the world champion's father Jos.
Vettel responds to Mercedes COMEBACK hint as he reveals Wolff discussions
Sebastian Vettel has admitted that he and Toto Wolff ‘exchanged text messages’ after the news broke about Lewis Hamilton moving to Ferrari, with the German driver refusing to rule out a return to the sport.
Vasseur insists Ferrari star had chance to BEAT Red Bull in Bahrain
Fred Vasseur leaves Bahrain disappointed after Ferrari failed to fully capitalise on a front row start at the season-opening race.
Alonso F1 future in doubt amid Mercedes rumours
Fernando Alonso has hinted at the possibility of retirement amid rumours linking the Spaniard with a move to Mercedes.
Verstappen CLASHES with Red Bull staff in manic Bahrain scenes
A hurried Max Verstappen ran into a Red Bull colleague after celebrating the team’s dominant 1-2 finish at the Bahrain Grand Prix.
F1 News Today: Verstappen and Wolff SPOTTED in talks with Vettel return on the cards
