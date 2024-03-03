Verstappen CLASHES with Red Bull staff in manic Bahrain scenes

A hurried Max Verstappen ran into a Red Bull colleague after celebrating the team’s dominant 1-2 finish at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Despite the unsettling off-track drama, the Milton Keynes outfit were mighty during the 2024 season opener and looked untouchable.

Their rivals failed to remotely challenge in pursuit, and it looks like the field could be in for yet another long season.

Verstappen managed to rack up his eighth win in a row, as he looks set to beat his own record of ten from last year.

Max Verstappen has won eight grands prix in a row

Max Verstappen talks with team boss Christian Horner

The Red Bull RB20 in action at Bahrain

READ MORE: Horner makes big announcement over Red Bull future

Verstappen eager to avoid chaos

Bahrain is a circuit that Red Bull perform well at, meaning that there should be more of a fight in Saudi Arabia, but their race pace looks a tad too ominous for the time being.

In post-race celebrations, no one wants to get covered in the spray of champagne that follows every 1-2 achieved by a team.

Spending the night soaked in sticky clothes isn’t how everyone wants to enjoy their weekends, and Max Verstappen shares a similar view.

So it's no surprise that in a video posted on Instagram which has received over 30,000 likes, Verstappen can be seen hurriedly rushing away from the rose water shower in Red Bull's post race celebrations.

But unfortunately in doing so, he runs straight into one of his Red Bull colleagues, highlighting just how desperate he was to get out of the area.

Thankfully no harm came to the staff member, as responses to the Instagram post confirmed.

READ MORE: Horner in defiant stance with wife Geri after Verstappen win

Related