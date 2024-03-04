Verstappen admits Horner 'distracted' by Red Bull investigation

Max Verstappen has said that he and the rest of the Red Bull team are 'not particularly involved' in the allegations surrounding team principal Christian Horner.

Horner has been the subject of an internal investigation into his conduct by the wider Red Bull brand, after accusations of alleged 'inappropriate behaviour' were levelled at him by a female member of staff.

The investigation has been completed and Horner has been cleared of any wrongdoing, but more 'evidence' has recently come to light in the form of apparent WhatsApp messages allegedly sent by Horner.

READ MORE: Journalist claims Horner ‘messages’ leaked from anonymous email account

This has caused the media furore around Horner to grow throughout the weekend at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, but the 50-year-old continues to 'completely' deny the allegations and has refused to comment on the 'anonymous speculation' surrounding the supposed messages.

Christian Horner has been the subject of an internal investigation at Red Bull

Max Verstappen claimed pole and a win in the first race of the year in Bahrain

Christian Horner has been Red Bull team principal since 2005

Verstappen questioned on Horner leadership

Now, Verstappen, who managed to claim pole position on Friday in Bahrain before taking the race win on Saturday, has said that he and the team are focusing on what they can do on the track.

"From my side, and I think what I can see also from the mechanics and the engineers, we are fully focused on the car and the performance here during the weekend," he told media in Bahrain on Friday.

READ MORE: Horner makes big announcement over Red Bull future

READ MORE: Horner in defiant stance with wife Geri after Verstappen win

"And that's how it should be, I think, and that's what we continue to do, because it's not our business. We're not particularly involved in that.

"And we are here, we are paid to do our job, and that's what we are doing and that's also what we love doing. So that's what we focus on."

When asked about Horner's ability to still lead the Milton Keynes-based outfit, the 26-year-old said: "Listen, when I look at how Christian operates within the team, he has been an incredible team boss.

"So absolutely, from the performance side of things, you can't even question that. So that's what I'm also dealing with.

"I speak to Christian a lot, and also throughout the weekend here. He's fully committed to the team. He's also here for the performance.

"Of course probably a little bit distracted. But like I said before, we just focus on the performance side of things and that's how we all work together."

READ MORE: F1 boss insists Horner verdict leaves ‘questions’ and calls for NEW investigation

Related