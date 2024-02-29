Hamilton seeks to understand Mercedes pace after 'CRAZY' session

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has said that it was a 'shock' to see the pace that his Mercedes car had during practice for the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The 39-year-old managed to top the time sheets in FP2 on Thursday, with his team-mate George Russell claiming the second-best time.

READ MORE: F1 Results Today: Bahrain Grand Prix practice times - Mercedes STUN after Ricciardo flies

This was despite all of the pre-weekend chat pointing to Max Verstappen and Red Bull continuing their supreme dominance from 2023.

Verstappen could only manage sixth in both FP1 and FP2, while his team-mate Sergio Perez was even further off the pace, finishing 10th and 12th in the two sessions.

It is unclear quite what fuel setting Red Bull were running compared to their competitors and any optimism should be caveated by the fact that Red Bull looked ominous during pre-season testing.

READ MORE: Journalist claims Horner ‘messages’ leaked from anonymous email account

Lewis Hamilton topped timesheets during FP2 at the Bahrain Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton will replace Carlos Sainz at Ferrari in 2025

The dominant Red Bull team head into 2024 hoping to defend their world championships

Hamilton to challenge for Bahrain victory?

Hamilton himself isn't taking anything for granted, knowing it is very unlikely his Mercedes team can sustain a real challenge to Red Bull in 2024, his last season with the Brackley-based outfit.

"This was a crazy Friday," he told Sky Sports, clearly confused by the change in structure of the weekend.

READ MORE: Marko issues 'ejector seat' warning to key RB figures

"I was late this morning. I was surprised it was very very windy this morning so it was a really difficult session I think for everyone, the track was so different from there to the test last week.

"We made some improvements over the session. I don't understand, it's a shock to see us where we are but we'll take it for now.

"We need to keep our heads down, keep working on the set-up and try and extract more."

READ MORE: Verstappen blasts 'everything is s**' on F1 return

Related