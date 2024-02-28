close global

F1 News Today: Horner snubs Verstappen as F1 star's DOWNFALL pinpointed

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has snubbed Max Verstappen with a comment made during Netflix's Drive To Survive.

Horner pinpoints Ricciardo's post-Red Bull F1 DOWNFALL

Christian Horner has pointed out where Daniel Ricciardo’s Formula 1 career went wrong following his decision to leave the Red Bull family in 2018.

Marko issues 'ejector seat' warning to key RB figures

Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko has warned that a certain position in the team is almost like an ‘ejector seat.’

F1 winner reveals BREAKING point in Hamilton's Mercedes relationship

Jonny Herbert has revealed when he thinks communication between Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes will break down ahead of the seven-time world champions' move to Ferrari.

Brundle reveals Red Bull 'challenges' amid Horner investigation

Former F1 driver and pundit Martin Brundle believes that Red Bull will face ‘challenges’ in the future, if Christian Horner is to leave the team.

Horner VERDICT made as F1 star SNUBS former boss - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Horner VERDICT made as F1 star SNUBS former boss - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
F1 News Today: Horner Red Bull investigation 'completed' as SCATHING verdict given
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Horner Red Bull investigation 'completed' as SCATHING verdict given

  • Yesterday 14:50

F1 Standings

