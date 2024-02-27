Horner VERDICT made as F1 star SNUBS former boss - GPFans F1 Recap
Horner VERDICT made as F1 star SNUBS former boss - GPFans F1 Recap
Former Formula 1 team owner Eddie Jordan has spoken of Red Bull's 'loss of image' following the investigation into team principal Christian Horner.
F1 star appears to give Steiner huge SNUB heading into new season
Haas driver Kevin Magnussen has said that there is a 'really good atmosphere' within the team heading into their first season without Guenther Steiner at the helm.
Sauber F1 team delivers CRUCIAL 2026 Audi entry update
Sauber boss Alessandro Alunni Bravi has delivered an update on Audi’s commitment to Formula 1 beyond the 2026 season.
Verstappen F1 contract EXIT clause revealed by Red Bull boss
Helmut Marko has confirmed that there is a clause within Max Verstappen’s contract that allows his to leave the team if certain quotas are not met.
F1 Bahrain Grand Prix result predicted for EVERY driver
Every drivers' fate at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix has been predicted by a supercomputer, with some surprising results.
