Horner VERDICT made as F1 star SNUBS former boss - GPFans F1 Recap

Former Formula 1 team owner Eddie Jordan has spoken of Red Bull's 'loss of image' following the investigation into team principal Christian Horner.

F1 star appears to give Steiner huge SNUB heading into new season

Haas driver Kevin Magnussen has said that there is a 'really good atmosphere' within the team heading into their first season without Guenther Steiner at the helm.

Sauber F1 team delivers CRUCIAL 2026 Audi entry update

Sauber boss Alessandro Alunni Bravi has delivered an update on Audi’s commitment to Formula 1 beyond the 2026 season.

Verstappen F1 contract EXIT clause revealed by Red Bull boss

Helmut Marko has confirmed that there is a clause within Max Verstappen’s contract that allows his to leave the team if certain quotas are not met.

F1 Bahrain Grand Prix result predicted for EVERY driver

Every drivers' fate at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix has been predicted by a supercomputer, with some surprising results.

F1 News Today: Horner Red Bull investigation 'completed' as SCATHING verdict given
F1 News Today: Horner Red Bull investigation 'completed' as SCATHING verdict given

  • Yesterday 14:50
Red Bull sent SCATHING letter over Horner investigation as Hamilton warns of 'dark times' - GPFans F1 Recap
Red Bull sent SCATHING letter over Horner investigation as Hamilton warns of 'dark times' - GPFans F1 Recap

  • February 26, 2024 23:57

Horner VERDICT made as F1 star SNUBS former boss - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 1 hour ago
Mercedes urged to 'stop' as Russell meme fest begins after HILARIOUS photo shoot

  • 2 hours ago
Horner pinpoints Ricciardo's post-Red Bull F1 DOWNFALL

  • 3 hours ago
Brundle reveals Red Bull 'challenges' amid Horner investigation

  • 3 hours ago
Wolff hints at potential Hamilton 2025 replacement

  • Yesterday 20:27
Horner SNUBS Verstappen in stunning driver claim

  • Yesterday 19:46
