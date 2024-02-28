Horner missing from key F1 feature amid Red Bull investigation

It has been revealed that Red Bull boss Christian Horner will not be at the team principal press conference ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Horner is the subject of an internal investigation from the team’s parent company, Red Bull GmbH, after accusations of alleged ‘inappropriate behaviour’ towards a female colleague.

The 50-year-old has continued in his role during the investigation and has 'completely' denied the allegations against him.

READ MORE: Horner SNUBS Verstappen in stunning driver claim

Christian Horner has been the subject of an internal investigation by Red Bull

The 50-year-old has continued to protest his innocence throughout the ordeal

Horner will not be in attendance at the first team principal press conference

Horner missing from first press conference of 2024

Horner was present during the three days of pre-season testing in Bahrain, but he looks set to be missing from the first press conference of the season amid the investigation.

READ MORE: Marko issues 'ejector seat' warning to key RB figures

The first driver press conference is set to take place on Wednesday, with drivers Fernando Alonso, Carlos Sainz, Lando Norris, Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Alex Albon all in attendance.

The following day is the turn of the team principals, where the Red Bull boss’ name is not included on a sheet provided by F1 – instead featuring Visa Cash App RB chief Laurent Mekies.

READ MORE: Brundle reveals Red Bull 'challenges' amid Horner investigation

Mekies will be joined by Fred Vasseur of Ferrari, Zak Brown of McLaren and Toto Wolff of Mercedes.

While the outcome of Red Bull’s investigation has loomed over the F1 world throughout the off-season, it has been reported that Red Bull GmbH have reached their verdict on the matter, and an announcement is expected before the start of the opening race of the season.

It means that it will not interfere with the team’s world championship defence, but it is certainly expected that the media will be following Red Bull closely in Bahrain.

READ MORE: Ford boss sends SCATHING letter to Red Bull over Horner investigation

Related