Verstappen insists Horner paddock gossip is 'typical F1'

Three-time world champion Max Verstappen has said that other teams are using a 'constant tactic' by talking about Christian Horner's internal investigation at Red Bull.

The team principal is currently the subject of an investigation into his conduct, following accusations of alleged 'inappropriate behaviour', allegations which he 'completely' denies.

Horner is staying in his role as team principal while the process is ongoing, and has been present during pre-season testing in Bahrain.

His presence has led to various members of the F1 paddock talking about the investigation, with McLaren CEO Zak Brown labelling the allegations as 'extremely serious' and both he and Toto Wolff reinstated their teams' commitments to equality and inclusion.

Horner, on the other hand, has repeatedly used the line that he is not able to talk about the ongoing process, with media speculation following him around every corner in Bahrain.

Toto Wolff has recently spoken out about the allegations surrounding Christian Horner

Christian Horner is currently the subject of an internal investigation at Red Bull

Verstappen not worried by Horner speculation

Now, Verstappen has said that Red Bull's rivals talking about Horner's investigation is just 'typical' of F1, and stated that the world champions would be doing the same thing if the shoe was on the other foot.

"That is a constant tactic that always comes back," Verstappen told De Telegraaf.

"That's typical Formula 1 too. Whether we would do the same? Yes, absolutely. You're always trying to get your own advantage from something. Very logical, this.

"I do trust the team to build the fastest car possible," he said, talking about the new RB20.

"If you have a year like we had, then I understand very well that teams go towards our style. What I like about our team is that they are not conservative.

"They have again pushed the limits by adjusting the concept. If they think that is the right way, I fully trust that."

Verstappen also revealed that the team have been working on trying to ensure their new car is still just as strong at street circuits, with some minor drop-offs in their dominance evident at some of those tracks last year.

"The challenge then lies in making sure those adjustments do not come at the expense of the other areas where the car was already good. Time will tell if that has actually succeeded."

