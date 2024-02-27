F1 News Today: Red Bull loss claimed in Horner saga as F1 legend 'wants' comeback
EXCLUSIVE: Red Bull Racing's pre-season performances should be a cause for celebration for the reigning world champions, but the team may soon struggle, according to 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve.
F1 race winner claims Vettel 'wants' comeback as Mercedes rumours swirl
An F1 race winner has claimed that Sebastian Vettel is eager to drive in Formula 1 again, just one year on from his official retirement.
Hamilton labels KEY factor behind Ferrari F1 move
Lewis Hamilton has revealed one important matter that was discussed between himself and Ferrari boss John Elkann when negotiating an F1 contract.
Verstappen reveals CRUCIAL F1 career decision
Max Verstappen has revealed a key decision from his parents that prevented him from racing even sooner at a young age.
Marko piles Red Bull pressure on Perez AGAIN after testing
Helmut Marko has delivered a bleak assessment of Sergio Perez’s performance at the Bahrain pre-season test ahead of the start of the 2024 Formula 1 season.
