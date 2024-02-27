close global

F1 News Today: Red Bull loss claimed in Horner saga as F1 legend 'wants' comeback

F1 News Today: Red Bull loss claimed in Horner saga as F1 legend 'wants' comeback

F1 News Today: Red Bull loss claimed in Horner saga as F1 legend 'wants' comeback

F1 News Today: Red Bull loss claimed in Horner saga as F1 legend 'wants' comeback

EXCLUSIVE: Red Bull Racing's pre-season performances should be a cause for celebration for the reigning world champions, but the team may soon struggle, according to 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve.

F1 race winner claims Vettel 'wants' comeback as Mercedes rumours swirl

An F1 race winner has claimed that Sebastian Vettel is eager to drive in Formula 1 again, just one year on from his official retirement.

Hamilton labels KEY factor behind Ferrari F1 move

Lewis Hamilton has revealed one important matter that was discussed between himself and Ferrari boss John Elkann when negotiating an F1 contract.

Verstappen reveals CRUCIAL F1 career decision

Max Verstappen has revealed a key decision from his parents that prevented him from racing even sooner at a young age.

Marko piles Red Bull pressure on Perez AGAIN after testing

Helmut Marko has delivered a bleak assessment of Sergio Perez’s performance at the Bahrain pre-season test ahead of the start of the 2024 Formula 1 season.

Red Bull sent SCATHING letter over Horner investigation as Hamilton warns of 'dark times' - GPFans F1 Recap
Yesterday 23:57
Red Bull sent SCATHING letter over Horner investigation as Hamilton warns of 'dark times' - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
F1 News Today: Verstappen admits blanking Red Bull chief as Ricciardo verdict revealed
Yesterday 20:28
F1 News Today: Verstappen admits blanking Red Bull chief as Ricciardo verdict revealed

  • Yesterday 20:28

1 hour ago

  • 1 hour ago
Yesterday 23:57

  • Yesterday 23:57
Brad Pitt F1 film set for 'large scale' filming at several races
Yesterday 22:57

  • Yesterday 22:57
Ricciardo takes apparent Perez DIG over Red Bull F1 seat
Yesterday 21:57

  • Yesterday 21:57
Verstappen reveals CRUCIAL F1 career decision
Yesterday 21:12

  • Yesterday 21:12
Yesterday 20:28

  • Yesterday 20:28
