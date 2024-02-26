close global

F1 race winner claims Vettel 'wants' comeback as Mercedes rumours swirl

Ralf Schumacher has claimed that Sebastian Vettel is eager to drive in Formula 1 again, just one year on from his official retirement.

The German finished his career with two underwhelming seasons at Aston Martin – a low note which may have left the four-time champion feeling like he has unfinished business in the sport.

With a key Mercedes vacancy open in 2025, the Silver Arrows have the chance to hire a German driver for the first time in nine years if they can lure Vettel out of retirement.

Both Vettel and team principal Toto Wolff live within 20 minutes of each other and share a close bond, so it isn’t out of the realm of possibility that they have discussed the situation.

Sebastian Vettel has a close bond with Toto Wolff
Sebastian Vettel retired at the end of the 2022 season

Schumacher: I’ve heard that Vettel wants to drive again

But Schumacher believes that Vettel may be the marketable driver that Mercedes needs for the coming years.

“I’ve heard that Sebastian Vettel wants to drive again,” he told Sky Germany. “Of course, you have to close a gap now. You saw what happened on the stock market after Lewis Hamilton’s switch to Ferrari, that triggered something.

“Whether George Russell has the charisma to replace Lewis Hamilton worldwide in terms of marketing or a Sebastian Vettel as a German driver at Mercedes, is probably a bit too big for him.”

Vettel showed towards the end of his time in the sport that he could still perform at the highest level and produce standout performances.

If he hasn’t remained fit in his time away from the sport, he has a year to prepare himself for a comeback if he decides to go for it.

