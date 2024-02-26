Lewis Hamilton has revealed one important matter that was discussed between himself and Ferrari boss John Elkann when negotiating an F1 contract.

The Brit makes a headline move from Mercedes to Ferrari in 2025 as he leaves behind a Silver Arrows family that he has been a part of for 26 years.

It’s the second big challenge he embarks on during his career, with a shocking move from McLaren in 2012 resulting in a legacy that no driver in the sport’s history can match.

He brings a unique set of demands to Ferrari that Mercedes were unable to better with their own offer – hence why Hamilton is on the move.

Lewis Hamilton will race for Ferrari through at least the 2026 season

Lewis Hamilton has won seven Formula 1 world championships

Hamilton proud of push

One of those demands is part of his diversity push and making motorsport more accessible to those from different backgrounds.

"Of course, [if] you look at Ferrari, they have a lot of work to do, so I've already made that a priority in speaking with John," Hamilton said. "And they're super excited to work on it also."

The Brit also commented on the progress of his current Mercedes team since 2020, which he is particularly proud of.

"Firstly, I'm immensely proud of the work that we've done within Mercedes. Since 2020, we've made some real great strides in improving the diversity within the team.

"And for example, within HR we've got a diverse HR group and that will continue beyond me, which is something I'm really proud of.

"I think we are ahead of every other team in that respect, and there still is a huge amount of work within the whole sport, of which I'm speaking to Stefano [Domenicali, F1 CEO] constantly and looking to work more with Formula 1."

