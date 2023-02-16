Ewan Gale

George Russell has conceded the Mercedes shakedown at Silverstone is "meaningless" for searching for answers about the new car.

The Brackley-based team launched the W14 on Wednesday [February 15] in the hope that it can bounce back from its slump to third in the constructors' standings last year.

Russell secured the only victory for the team last term in Brazil, with the result adding to optimism Mercedes could turn around its fortunes.

Having taken the new machinery for a first run at Silverstone after the launch, the British driver was cautious of making any early predictions from the outing.

"It [was] a smooth day but it is so difficult to say," said Russell when asked if any nasty surprises were avoided.

"Last year we came away from the shakedown not with too many thoughts, we were so compromised by weather."

Mercedes' true test awaits

"You have got to take the results from the day with a pinch of salt, make sure there are no major scares and make sure the car is running ok in Bahrain, that will be the true test.

"As much as we want to get the most of a day like this, it is meaningless in that regard."

