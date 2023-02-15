Hamilton delivers ominous message to F1 rivals

Ewan Gale

Wednesday 15 February 2023 09:01

Lewis Hamilton has delivered an ominous message to his F1 rivals, suggesting he can "get better".

The seven-time world champion has cemented his place among F1 legends through his performances since joining the grid in 2007.

Although the Mercedes W13 struggled for pace compared to rivals Red Bull and Ferrari last term, and the fact he was subjected to the first campaign with no pole position or victory in his career, Hamilton still proved he was worthy of fighting right at the top on numerous occasions.

With the new W14 - unveiled on Wednesday [February 15] at Silverstone - providing optimism Mercedes can rejoin the battle for wins and championships, Hamilton could again launch a challenge for a record-breaking eighth drivers' title.

Asked what keeps him driven as he enters his 11th year with Mercedes, Hamilton said: "I have been here a long time.

"I don't know, I think it is the combined energy of all the individuals in the team.

"I love being a part of a team that is working towards a common goal.

"I continue to love racing, that will never change, it is a part of my DNA and I always believe I can get better."

Hamilton 'planning to stay a little longer'

"I love that challenge, the mental and the physical element of it, of just having to do a deep dive and see if you can extract more performance from yourself and the people around you, from the car that is constantly evolving," added the Briton.

"It is not the same car every year, it is always changing, there are always new tools, always a new log book you have to get used to and I love that.

"So I am planning to stay a little longer."

