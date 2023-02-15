FIRST LOOK: Mercedes back in black with W14

Ewan Gale

Wednesday 15 February 2023 08:27 - Updated: 08:28

Mercedes has launched its 2023 challenger at Silverstone.

The Silver Arrows slumped to third in the constructors' standings last term with only George Russell's maiden victory in Brazil to show for its efforts.

But there is renewed optimism given the stronger end to the season that the team can fight back to challenge Red Bull and Ferrari this year, with Russell and Lewis Hamilton remaining behind the wheel.

The new W14 is the car tasked with making this a reality, and you can see the first images below!

Mercedes W14