Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • FR
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB FR ES-MX
FIRST LOOK: Mercedes back in black with W14

FIRST LOOK: Mercedes back in black with W14

F1 News

FIRST LOOK: Mercedes back in black with W14

FIRST LOOK: Mercedes back in black with W14

Mercedes has launched its 2023 challenger at Silverstone.

The Silver Arrows slumped to third in the constructors' standings last term with only George Russell's maiden victory in Brazil to show for its efforts.

But there is renewed optimism given the stronger end to the season that the team can fight back to challenge Red Bull and Ferrari this year, with Russell and Lewis Hamilton remaining behind the wheel.

The new W14 is the car tasked with making this a reality, and you can see the first images below!

Mercedes W14

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x