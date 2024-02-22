F1 champion reveals Hamilton meetings to 'repair' relationship

Former Formula 1 world champion Nico Rosberg has opened up on how he and Lewis Hamilton have mended their friendship.

The former Mercedes team-mates had been childhood friends and competed alongside each other during their junior careers.

But when the duo joined forces at the silver arrows in 2013, their relationship slowly began to deteriorate before it infamously broke down during the 2016 season.

Nico Rosberg was team-mates with Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes from 2013 and 2016

The pair infamously fell out during the 2016 title battle

Rosberg retired at the end of that season while Hamilton went on to become a seven-time champion

Rosberg: Lewis and I have repaired our friendship

With notable collisions in Spain and Austria, the team-mates completely fell out over the course of the season, which ended with Rosberg winning the title and then announcing his shock retirement from the sport.

Hamilton went on to become a seven-time world champion, and the Brit has been trying to fix their relationship as he sends the German’s daughter gifts every year in a touching sentiment.

Speaking to German publication Suddeutsche Zeitung, Rosberg said: "Lewis and I have repaired our friendship. We see each other from time to time. Every Christmas my daughters receive a huge box full of gifts from him."

Rosberg debuted in F1 in 2006 with Williams before Hamilton joined a year later with McLaren, but it was only when the two linked up at Mercedes that friction began to rise between the championship rivals.

The 38-year-old once told Eurosport: "It [the friendship breakdown] happened immediately when we were fighting for the World Championship, not before.

"But that's always the case: When you're fighting for success in every race and for titles, it doesn't work anymore.

"It was a build-up from one race to the next. If you want to decide the world championship for yourself, you can't play ‘love, peace and harmony’.

"You have to test limits and go into grey areas to win, especially when two drivers are at such a high level. Then it often gets tight."

