F1 champion backing Mercedes but not Hamilton for 2024

Jay Winter

Friday 24 November 2023 18:42

2016 F1 world champion Nico Rosberg has thrown his support behind Mercedes as a team for the 2024 championship.

However, when it comes to individual drivers, notably Lewis Hamilton, Rosberg maintains a neutral stance.

Hamilton and Mercedes have endured a gruelling season, failing to secure a single win in 2023 with only one race left on the calendar.

Rosberg, who won his world championship with the Silver Arrows under Toto Wolff's guidance, believes the eight-time constructors champions are far too inconsistent.

"We have recently seen brilliant moments from Mercedes, but they lack consistency," said the German at a sponsor event in Las Vegas.

"But if we look at Austin, for example: there, they fought for the win and had the fastest car over the weekend.

"So, we see that they are starting to understand the car. Because I've been there myself and know how strong they are. It's still the same people."

Lewis Hamilton battled Max Verstappen for the lead in Austin

Lewis Hamilton secured a podium place at the United States before he disqualified for excessive plank wear

Rosberg remains neutral

Despite acknowledging the team's potential, Rosberg remains reserved in singling out specific drivers for his endorsement, adopting a neutral stance when it comes to Lewis Hamilton's potential eighth world title.

"I would be glad if Mercedes won because that's my racing family from the past," he said.

"As for Lewis, I am neutral."

Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton sharing the podium for Mercedes

In essence, Rosberg hopes for an exciting and competitive championship, emphasizing, "May the best driver win. As for that, I don't take sides."

Mercedes will be looking to rein in Red Bull next season as Hamilton looks to reignite his rivalry with Max Verstappen.

